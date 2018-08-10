Jerome, Get Ready for Chip Seal on City Streets

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Crews will be working on chip sealing city streets in Jerome the week of August 14 and residents are being asked to be ready. The city of Jerome announced plans to begin the on Tuesday and be wrapped up by August 16. Meantime, people living on the impacted streets are being asked to move vehicles, trailers and other parked items off the streets before crews begin. If they are not moved by Monday, August 13, the vehicles will be towed at the owners expense. Here is a list of streets that will be chip sealed:

North Cedar from West Main to 6th Avenue West

8th Avenue West from Lincoln to Fir

Victory Lane from Yakima to Nez Perce

West Nez Perce from Victory Lane to concrete

West Nez Perce from concrete to concrete East at Lincoln

East Nez Perce from concrete intersection to Tiger Drive

Yakima from railroad tracks to Tiger Drive

Yakima and Tiger Drive intersection

North Tiger Drive from Main Street to 16th Avenue East