Jerome Police Say Report of Threats Made to Student Was False

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – A report to police earlier this week about an alleged threat to a student at Jerome High School has been deemed false, and police are now handing the case over to the county prosecutor’s office for possible legal action.

Jerome police received a report on Monday about threats made to a juvenile over social media. Upon further investigation, however, police found that the initial report was false and that “no actual, serious threat was present.”

As a precaution, however, both the police department and Jerome School District ramped up security at the school.

Police Chief Dan Hall said in a prepared statement on Friday that his department “takes any such threat very seriously and falsely reporting is also taken very seriously.”

Hall continued: “There is no danger to the public or Jerome schools as a result of this particular incident.”