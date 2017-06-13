Jerome Preps for City’s First Freedom Fest

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Jerome is making plans to light up the sky for its first Freedom Fest, a family-friendly event to celebrate the country’s independence. It's also a chance to celebrate community.

The event is scheduled from 2-8 p.m. July 1 at the city’s North Park, 300 East Main St.

It’s an event the city has been planning for months, said Deya Escalona, who is helping to secure vendors for the event. So far about 15 have signed up, but there is plenty of room for more vendors.

“We’re trying to involve the community,” she said. “There will be some things you probably have not seen at other similar events.”

Scheduled for that day will be activities for young people such as games and a climbing wall, local bands and food. It will culminate with a fireworks display that evening at Jerome High School.

The city wanted to put on the event before the Fourth of July so it wouldn't compete with other area festivities that day. If the event is popular enough its first year, Escalona said, the festival will return again next year – and hopefully for many more years to come.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor or want more information, call Escalona at 208-757-7770.