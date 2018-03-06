Jerome Rancher Laurie Lickley Files for House District 25A

JEROME, Idaho (News Release) – Laurie Lickley, a Jerome rancher and native Idahoan, announces her candidacy for the Idaho House of Representatives District 25 A.

The seat, currently held by Representative Maxine Bell who has indicated she wouldn’t run for re-election in 2018, covers all of Jerome County, eastern Twin Falls County, and a sliver of western Twin Falls County.

Lickley, a registered Republican, has served in multiple leadership positions in the community and at the state and national level. She was appointed by Governor Otter to the Idaho Beef Council from 2005-2011. She most recently served as President of the Idaho Cattle Association and director to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

“I’m proud to be part of a fourth generation ranching family and a native Idahoan because it allows me to really understand what Idaho needs for a stronger future. I am committed to uphold our constitutional and conservative values in the form of hard work, integrity, and civil, collaborative conversations,” Lickley said.

“I am passionate about working together to give our families and neighbors their chance at the American Dream through quality education, affordable healthcare, and opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses to thrive.”

Lickley and her husband, Bill, raised their two children on the family’s 100-year-old farm and ranch in Jerome and she continues to serve her community through the Idaho Foodbank, Leadership Idaho Agriculture, and the Jerome Rotary.

“I have known Laurie and her family for more than 10 years, during which time I have seen her always act with intelligence, humility, kindness and humor. She loves her family, Idaho and the agricultural community and way of life,” said Penelope Parker, owner of Parker Law Offices. “I cannot even begin to tell you how important it is for us to elect her to office; she is one of those rare individuals who will exceed all of our expectations."

Lickley’s campaign will focus on creating stronger roots, stronger families, and stronger communities in Idaho through supported agricultural industries, a focus on retaining and recruiting teachers, affordable healthcare, and thriving small businesses.