Jerome Waterline Upgrade to Hinder Traffic Through the Summer

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Planned infrastructure updates will force drivers to make plans through the summer in Jerome. Installation of upgraded waterlines has already begun on East Avenue F and East Avenue I according to Jerome city officials. The project is replacing aging pipes. Each project will work their way east from South Lincoln block by block. The East Avenue F project is expected to be complete by August and will end at Davis Street. The East Avenue I should be done by September and will end at Fillmore Street. Drivers will need to plan accordingly and expect delays. Some thru traffic will be closed off, however residents will have access to their property. For any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (208)324-9669.