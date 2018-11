Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Legendary singer Jimmy Buffet has announced a few 2019 dates on his official website .

The "Cheeseburger In Paradise" and " Margaritaville " singer is playing three dates with his Coral Reefer Band, beginning with a performance March 13 at Boise's Taco Bell Arena .

Buffet's other 2019 dates so far are March 16 in Sacramento and April 23 in Alabama. For more details on Buffet's Boise concert, click here .