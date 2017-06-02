John Mellencamp Comes to Boise for ‘Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour’

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – It might not be such a “Small Town,” but he’s going to visit just the same.

John Mellencamp, who became popular in the '80s – known then as John Cougar – with such songs as “The Authority Song,” “Hurts So Good” and “Jack and Diane,” will visit the Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden next Wednesday, June 7, as part of his Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour.

Sad Clowns & Hillbillies is the musician’s 23rd full-length studio album, which debuted in early May at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Americana Albums Chart.

Two days before Mellencamp makes his Boise appearance, the heartland rocker will kick off the tour for his new album in Denver.

You don’t have to go that far to see him; he’ll come to you.