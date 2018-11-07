JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) On Wednesday, former Jerome County Sheriff Douglas McFall was scheduled to sit in a front of a jury trial, but in a turn of events, a settlement agreement was reached.

McFall faced one felony of misuse of public funds and two misdemeanors of petit theft.

According to McFall's attorney Douglas Nelson, he told KMVT McFall pleaded guilty to using a Costco gift certificate in the name of the Jerome County Sheriff's Office for personal use in the amount of $79.

Nelson added he purchased two gun safes, one for himself and one for the sheriff's department.

He went on to explain how he pleaded not guilty of misusing public monies during a work trip or driving the sheriff's department patrol vehicle for personal use.

As a result of the agreement, the petit theft charges were dropped and McFall does not face any jail time.

Scott Graf, Director of Constituent Affairs from Office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said, McFall will have to pay restitution.

A sentence hearing is schedule for Feb 1.