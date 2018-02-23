Juvenile Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing a Weapon at Student

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault after allegedly brandishing a weapon at another student.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched to Magic Valley Alternative High School a little after 2:30 p.m. regarding a possible aggravated assault that occurred several blocks away. The students involved had been in a verbal argument throughout the day, and after school both parties left in separate vehicles. While stopped at the corner of Second Avenue North and Addison Avenue, according to police, a passenger in one of the vehicles approached the other vehicle and brandished a weapon.

Police said the victim drove through the light and returned to school, where he contacted the school's resource officer. Additional patrol officers were immediately dispatched to that location, police said, and were able to identify all of the individuals involved.

One juvenile was taken into custody for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and police have requested a warrant for aggravated assault for the juvenile who brandished the weapon.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest any crimes were committed at the school, or that the firearm was taken onto school grounds. Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public or to student safety because of this incident.

However, police are asking anyone with information regarding this event to contact Det. Rivers at 208-735-7200.

The department encourages the public, including students, to be vigilant of their surroundings and the events taking place around them. If you see or hear something that may be perceived as a threat, call 911 or contact a school resource officer or trusted adult immediately.

“The Twin Falls Police Department takes the safety of our students and schools very seriously,” Lt. Terry Thueson said in a prepared statement, noting that the department and school district have worked together for "one of the strongest School Resource Officer programs" in the state.