Juvenile Killed, Others Injured, In Weekend Crash Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police are investigating a crash in Pocatello that killed a juvenile during the weekend and left others injured. Investigators say one juvenile was thrown from a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around three in the morning when it went off Trail Creek Road, near Foothill Boulevard, and down an embankment and flipped over. ISP says the young person died at the scene. Seven other juvenile passengers in the Jeep may not have been wearing their seatbelts as well. The driver, James Smith, 19, of Pocatello, was wearing a seatbelt and did not need to taken to the hospital, according to ISP.

General area of the crash: