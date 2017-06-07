Juveniles Involved in Fawnbrook Case Sentenced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The three juveniles in the high-profile Fawnbrook abuse case were recently sentenced. According to court records, all three of the juveniles involved in a sexually assault case against a 5-year-old girl in June 2016 were sentenced on June 1. Like all juvenile cases in Idaho, the details of the sentencing will not be released. The courts sealed all records for all three juveniles. In April of this year, the Twin Falls Prosecutor's Office and the lawyer of the victim’s family reached a plea agreement leading to this sentencing. It was nearly one year to the day after the reported incident which allegedly occurred on June 2, 2016.