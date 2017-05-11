Ketchum Man Dies After Flooded Basement Rescue

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) A Ketchum man died after being recovered by rescue crews in a flooded basement Wednesday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Mike Wirth, 54, was found unconscious in the basement on Eagle Creek Road just north of Ketchum at around 11 a.m. by rescue crews. Officials say the residents had called 911 after hearing the man call for help. Wirth is the owner of a landscape company and was helping the people with flooding issues at the time. When a technical rescue crew got into the basement they found Wirth unconscious in about 6 feet of water. Ketchum Fire crews did CPR on Wirth who was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Hospital were he died from injuries. The sheriff's office is trying to determine the exact cause of death.