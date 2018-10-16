Ketchum Man Killed in Rollover

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Ketchum man died in a single vehicle rollover Saturday afternoon on State Highway 75. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Douglas D'Andrea was found dead inside a car on its top by deputies after they received a call at around 1:41 p.m. near the Sawtooth National Recreation Area of a rollover. According to witnesses, D'Andrea was speeding north when the car went off the highway, over corrected and became air born, flipped several times before stopping. The sheriff's office says the man had been wearing a seat belt.