KOA Campgrounds Now Open

You know that spring has sprung when KOA campgrounds open. The KOA Holiday campground at 5431 U.S. Highway 93 is now open for the 2018 camping season.

“Campground owners at KOAs throughout the U.S. and Canada have been working hard to get ready for the season ahead,” said KOA President Toby O’Rourke.

Some special events are planned for the season, according to the company. For instance, this is the third year in a row that KOA has partnered with Keystone RV Company to for giveaways. The grand prize winner of the 2018 “What’s Behind the Yellow Sign?” Giveaway will receive a Keystone Passport ROV Travel Trailer valued at $19,800, as well as a $500 KOA gift card and $1000 in cash.