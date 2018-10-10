Landline Phones Down in Richfield, Sheriff Says Use Mobil for 911

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX) Lincoln County authorities are warning residents of Richfield to use mobile phones to make emergency calls as landline phones are down at this time. At around 10:15 a.m. Sheriff Renee Rodriquez issued the notice of the outage for landline telephone customers with Centurylink. He said the problem was being worked on, but 911 calls will not work from the landlines and advised citizens to use their cellphones to make emergency calls.