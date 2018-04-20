Lane Closures Begin Monday in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A project to rehabilitate a deteriorating sewer line will close some streets to traffic beginning Monday.

According to the city of Twin Falls, the project will go from a manhole behind Les Schwab Tire on Blue Lakes Boulevard North to a manhole on Filer Avenue.

Filer Avenue will be closed at Blue Lakes Boulevard North for westbound traffic, and at Buchanan Street for eastbound traffic to allow the contractor, Cascade Pipeline, to weld and place replacement pipe. Filer Avenue is expected to be open again by Friday, April 27, although the project may continue longer. Local access to businesses will maintained.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes around the construction area. The project, funded by city sewer funds, is scheduled to be completed by early May.