UPDATE: Burley Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
UPDATE: One man was killed while on his motorcycle just east of the Shoshone City limits. Idaho State Police said 56-year-old Burley resident, Frankie Bennett Jr., died after he went off the road, lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. ISP said Bennett Jr. was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) – A section of State Highway 24 has reopened after a crash Saturday night near Shoshone.
Idaho State Police say the crash, which happened near milepost 67 about a mile east of Shoshone, was blocked for a period of time while emergency crews worked the scene.
