Last Call For Annual CSI Booster Golf Touranment

The College of Southern Idaho Booster Club is having their annual fundraising golf tournament next weekend. All money raised will go toward CSI athletic programs.

The "Spring Fling" tournament is Friday, April 27, at Canyon Springs Golf Club , according to the event's Facebook page . The $50 fee includes range balls, 18 holes of golf, cart and post-tournament BBQ. Reservations are filling up fast, and only the first 25 teams will be allowed to participate.

For more details, or to sign up, call 208-316-5526.