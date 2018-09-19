Late Night Crash Blocks Hansen Bridge

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX) A car blocked the Hansen Bridge for less than an hour late last night, according to Idaho State Police. At around 10:45 p.m. Dean Sutter, age 57, of Salt Lake City, UT, had been driving a Chevrolet sedan on State Highway 50 when he went off the road, came back on, and hit both guide rails on either side of the bridge several times. The car finally stopped in the middle of the bridge blocking it completely for about 45 minutes. The crash is still under investigation by ISP.