Lavoy Finicum: Dead Man Talking

Lavoy Finicum is a martyr for the land rights’ cause.

The man was portrayed as a terrorist by an American media and political left whom had little understanding of Western land concerns.

He was killed in January of 2016 at a roadblock in Oregon.

Finicum had been the calm speaking man the news media met when they were invited to the Malheur Wildlife Refuge after its occupation by Finicum and his associates. His death occurred as he was driving to a public forum. Later it was revealed a federal agent, who was prohibited from firing a service pistol, did fire it at the scene. A jury in Oregon later nullified the case against Finicum’s cohorts.

