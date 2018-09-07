LDS Church Releases Artist’s Rendering of Pocatello Temple

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday released an artist’s rendering of its next Idaho temple.

The future Pocatello Temple, which was first announced in April 2017 by then Church President Thomas S. Monson, will be three stories tall with a center spire, according to a news release . The Church also gave the location of the temple site, noting it “will be located east of Satterfield Drive and Butte Street in Pocatello in a new subdivision known as Crestview Estates – Division 2.”

Construction is expected to begin sometime in 2019 and will take between two and three years to complete, according to the news release. When finished it will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho.