LDS Faithful to Sustain President, 2 New Apostles This Weekend

Not only does this weekend commemorate the holiest of Christian holidays, but there is added importance attached to it for Latter-day Saints.

Saturday and Sunday is Conference Weekend for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During the two-day conference, the church will sustain its new president, Russell M. Nelson, and call two new members to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Nelson, successor of Thomas S. Monson who died in January, already has been set apart as church president but church members worldwide have not yet sustained him.

The sustaining of a new president – in LDS terminology, a Solemn Assembly – is of special moment for faithful members of the church. There are only three times when solemn assemblies are held: "the dedication of temples, special instruction to priesthood leaders and sustaining a new president of the church,” Elder David B. Haight said in October 1994, during the sustaining of church President Howard W. Hunter.

The church also will announce two new apostles this weekend, who will fill vacancies left in the quorum by the deaths of Elder Robert D. Hales last October and President Thomas S. Monson in January. There are 15 apostles in the church, with three serving in the First Presidency and the remainder members filling out the Quorum of the Twelve.

LDS faithful, as do people of other faiths, celebrate Easter as the commemoration of Christ’s resurrection. It is anticipated that, besides discourses on church organization, there will be sermons about Christ and his atonement.