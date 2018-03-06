Lefty Claims Idaho is Ruining Obamacare

The American left is vexed by Idaho.

Sanctuary cities, counties and states are doing exactly the same thing and, yet.

Among those vexed are the writers at left-leaning Vox. The publication is on an almost daily tirade about Idaho’s approach to Obamacare. The anger is because by offering alternative plans without a federal smack down sounds like authorized insurrection to Lefty. Dylan Scott writes this could open doors to states nullifying all sorts of federal laws and regulations.

Which brings me back to a labored point. Can’t liberals see the irony? Sanctuary cities, counties and states are doing exactly the same thing and, yet. Those lawbreakers are applauded by the likes of Democrats, socialists and communists.