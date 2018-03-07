Legend Of Zelda Fandom Event At Twin Falls Library
The Twin Falls Public Library is hosting an event this week for fans of a video game series that was first introduced in Japan in 1986.
An event the library is calling, "Teen Random Fandom: Legend of Zelda," is tomorrow afternoon from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The adventure game, which centers around a sword-wielding character named Link, remains one of Nintendo's largest selling games to date.
The library is celebrating different fandoms throughout the month of March, including Doctor Who and Harry Potter. This event is geared toward 6th to 12th graders, according to the event's website.