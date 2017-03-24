Live! From Jerome Idaho

You can tell why a business is successful when you walk in the door.

It’s spotless! I made a quick mental note about the Jerome McDonald’s when I walked in. It shines and nothing is out-of-place. We did our first live Top Story from the home of the Big Mac and I was just so totally impressed. During the show, I watched a window washer at work.

We also had all three Jerome County Commissioners spend some time with us. I told them I would embarrass them with photos we took in the children’s party room. Jerome and Jerome County give an impression of a place on the move. We’re surrounded by boom towns and even if the changes are uncomfortable, it means jobs and economic growth.