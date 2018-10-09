Magic Valley 2018 Festival Of Giving Schedule Of Events
The Magic Valley Festival of Giving has a new home for 2018 and lots of fun events. The Festival of Giving will be November 16th through the 19 at the Fleur de Lis Ranch in Twin Falls. Along with the general exhibition of the trees on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, November 17th through the 19th, there are also a number of special events for the Festival of Giving. Proceeds benefit the Festival charities.
- Standing Ovation a Benefit For The Festival of Giving - Wednesday, November 14th at 7:30pm. Admission is $12 and event takes place at the Orpheum Theater in Twin Falls.
- Gala Of Giving - Friday, November 16th at 6pm. Must have ticket to attend. $65 per person and tickets are available at any of the benefiting nonprofits.
- Breakfast With Santa - Saturday, November 17th from 9-11am. Free for kids.
- BBQ, Brews, and Bids - Saturday, November 17th at 7pm. Must have ticket to attend. $40 per person and available at any of the benefiting nonprofit organizations.
- Pictures With Princesses - Sunday, November 18th from 1-3pm.
- Senior Social - Monday, November 19th from 10am-4pm. Free event for seniors.
The Festival of Giving location this year is the beautiful Fleur de Lis Ranch, which you have no doubt seen on your way to the airport. Admission to the general exhibition is $1, a canned food item, or a new unwrapped toy.