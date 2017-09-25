If you are looking for fun places to take your family to pick out pumpkins, here's a list of some Magic Valley area pumpkin patches.

This is a growing list of pumpkin patches. If there's a pumpkin patch you'd like to us to add to this list, let us know.

Tubbs Berry Farm

Opened September 22, 2017 Monday – Thursday 3-8, Friday & Saturday 10-10

Monday – Thursday 3-8, Friday & Saturday 10-10 Big Straw Bale Maze and Slides : Over 1000 bales and lots of fun. If you don’t make any wrong turns you can get through it in 20 minutes. Most take significantly longer. Admission lets you go through as many times as you want on the day of purchase.

: Over 1000 bales and lots of fun. If you don’t make any wrong turns you can get through it in 20 minutes. Most take significantly longer. Admission lets you go through as many times as you want on the day of purchase. Kid playground : Perfect play area for kids 10 and under.

: Perfect play area for kids 10 and under. Playground & Slides - Admission is $8/person on Friday and Saturday, $6/Person on Weekdays. Kids 2 and under are free. Group rates are available

- Admission is $8/person on Friday and Saturday, $6/Person on Weekdays. Kids 2 and under are free. Group rates are available Pumpkin Patch - Pumpkins are priced by size, 50¢ and up. Most are in the $1-$5 range. Up to $20 for giant sized pumpkins.

- Pumpkins are priced by size, 50¢ and up. Most are in the $1-$5 range. Up to $20 for giant sized pumpkins. Corn Cannon and Pumpkin Slingshot - There are 2 corn cannons and 3 slingshots. Shoot for prizes or fun. Shots are 2/$1.

- There are 2 corn cannons and 3 slingshots. Shoot for prizes or fun. Shots are 2/$1. Hayride - The hayride takes you on a small tour of the farm. Donations welcome.

- The hayride takes you on a small tour of the farm. Donations welcome. Petting Zoo - Goats, sheep, calves, chickens, and more! Feeders take quarters.

- Goats, sheep, calves, chickens, and more! Feeders take quarters. Farm Stand - Raw honey, jams, handmade soaps, lip balm, lotion bars, pumpkin decorating items, corn stalks, small straw bales, Indian popcorn, hotdogs, pop, chips, and more!

Sprouts Pumpkin Patch

Sprouts pumpkin patch is next to the Twin Falls Corn Maze.

Season Begins September 29, 2017

U-pick pumpkins

20-ft Staw Slide

Giant corn pit

Mini straw bale maze

Prizes hidden in the corn maze

Cornhole

Pony Rides



Crismore Pumpkin Patch

Local you pick pumpkin patch, fun for all ages! Come see the "Land of the Giants" featuring very large pumpkins!

Hours - Monday - Thursday 9am to 6:30pm | Friday - Sunday 9am - 7pm

- Monday - Thursday 9am to 6:30pm | Friday - Sunday 9am - 7pm Free straw maze - No charge to enjoy the small straw maze. They also have a corn maze that gets a little bigger every year.

No charge to enjoy the small straw maze. They also have a corn maze that gets a little bigger every year. Location - 1748 East 4100 North, Buhl Idaho

- 1748 East 4100 North, Buhl Idaho Contact Information - 543-4953

Burley Straw Maze & Pumpkin Patch

The Burley Straw Maze is a combination maze/pumpkin patch with plenty of activities for all ages.

Pumpkins are U-pick. Prices vary by size.

Season - September 22 - November 4

Hours - M-Th 4p-9p | Fri 4p-11p | Sat 10a-11p

Maze Costs

$10 Original Corn Maze

$12 Haunted Corn Maze

Kids 2 and younger are free.

Laser tag, slides and swings are extra.

If there's a pumpkin patch you'd like to us to add to this list, let us know.