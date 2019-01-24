Magic Valley Arts Council Plans Brown Bag Lecture Series

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Magic Valley Arts Council will hold a brown bag lecture on Friday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts.

The lecture is part of a series called Growth and Innovation in the Magic Valley . The monthly events, sponsored in part by Dot Foods and Everton Mattress & Furniture Gallery, features one-hour presentations by area innovators and contributors to the valley’s economic growth.

The lectures start at noon. Brown bag means bring your own lunch.

On Friday, representatives from the Idaho Department of Labor and Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization will present about the components and complexities of bringing new businesses and industry to the valley.

Other upcoming lectures and themes in the series include: