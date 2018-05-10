Magic Valley Craft Fair And Pet Parade This Weekend

The Magic Valley POW/MIA craft fair and pet parade is Saturday at 400 Shoshone St. E starting at 10 a.m.

This family friendly event allows people to check out hand made crafts and products from local vendors while supporting "Friends Furever Animal Rescue". You can register your pet for the pet parade the day of the event for $10 per pet.

There will be face painting, food and community information as well. If you are interested in watching the parade and want to contribute, there will be a collection box for toys, blankets and food for the rescue.