Magic Valley Creamery Declared One of Idaho’s Best Ice Cream Shops

As the temps soar, one of the first things we turn to for relief is ice cream. Truth is we eat it when it's cold, too. But, now we have an excuse. That's why we're super happy to learn that one of our own Magic Valley creameries has been called out as one of Idaho's best ice cream shops.

Our salute to you, Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl. Only In Your State declared you as #7 on their Idaho's Best Ice Cream Shop lists. They're ranked along with several locations in northern Idaho. Shops in McCall, Idaho Falls and Stanley also made the list. But, in a shocking development, not one Boise location made the list. How will they cope with being left off of a list?

How did Cloverleaf Creamery get this national website honor? Their assortment of flavors including Cowboy Crunch and Rasberry Lemon sure didn't hurt.

Cloverleaf is located on the main drag in Buhl if you want to stop by and congratulate them on your next ice cream quest.