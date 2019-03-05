Magic Valley ISP Trooper Avoids Head-on Crash with Semi

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver is facing charges of reckless driving after he forced an Idaho State Police trooper off the road last week in the Magic Valley.

According to ISP Spokesman Timothy Marsano, Heriberto Cervantes Tapia was arrested and charged with reckless driving on February 27, after he allegedly forced an ISP trooper of the highway between Gooding and Shoshone, the incident was caught on the officers patrol car camera and shared to social media.

The video shows the trooper headed down U.S. Highway 26 at around 9:10 a.m. during a rainy day when you can spot two semi-trucks approaching, side by side, one attempting to pass the other. The officer immediately pulls off the highway as the two trucks pass side by side.

The trooper then quickly turns around to stop the truck. Marsano says Cervantes Tapia, who was driving the tanker truck, was arrested and charged, he pleaded not guilty. A pretrial hearing is set for later this month.