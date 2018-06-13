Magic Valley Mall Garibaldi’s Location Closed

I went to go have dinner at Garibaldi's in the Magic Valley Mall yesterday to find out it has been closed.

The corner restaurant in the food court of the Magic Valley Mall had been cleaned out with just a note on their white board saying the location is no longer open.

That means no more fast and delicious Idaho Nachos while walking around the mall without having to sit down at a restaurant. However, that does mean there is an open space in the food court.

They cleaned everything out, and had to have been done quickly and fairly recently. I feel like I was just there a week or so ago.

Townsquare Media - Courtney Salmon