Magic Valley Man Accused of Shooting at Officer in Custody

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 30-year-old Idaho man accused of shooting at an officer last month is back in custody after he left a Boise-area hospital. Idaho State Police told KBOI 2News that Jesus Malagon, who had been recovering after being struck by police gunfire Jan. 30 in Shoshone, left St. Alphonsus hospital last week. ISP spokesman Tim Marsano says a federal warrant for Malagon was issued for his involvement in the shooting. He was taken into custody Friday. Troopers say the 30-year-old got out of his vehicle after being pulled over for a traffic violation and started shooting at the officer. The officer returned fire and hit Malagon. The officer was not hit.