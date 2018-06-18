Magic Valley Man Wanted for Rape Charged

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A local man is facing rape charges after having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Kristoffer D. Moreno, 26, is charged with rape, based on the fact he was three or more years older than the victim at the time of the incident.

Documents show the two were caught having sex inside Papa Kelsey's located in Kimberly, during the Fall of 2017 from a customer who took pictures and reported it to the owner.

In the affidavit the girl told police that the restaurant owner had fired all the employees because they wouldn't admit to who was having sex inside the restaurant.

The girl told police she willingly continued to have a sexual relationship with Moreno after the staff got let go, documents show.