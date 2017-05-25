Magic Valley School Gets Grant to Combat Youth Suicide
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Magic Valley school will join more than 40 statewide in a program to combat youth suicide, among other issues impacting children in the state.
The Idaho Department of Education says Heritage Academy in Jerome, is on the list of 10 schools across the state to get $2,400 grants to train staff and students to prevent suicide, violence and bullying. The money and training is provided through the Sources of Strength Program that 37 other schools are participating in. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is helping support the program that will last three years.
I appreciate this partnership that allows us to support educators and students about how to have the meaningful conversations with peers,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, in a prepared statement. “This effort complements our bullying initiative, and is one of the best things we can do to teach people that it is OK to seek help when you are bullied or are struggling with the challenges of life.”
The Idaho State Department of Education recently conducted the Youth Risk Behavior Survey and found that 20% of students surveyed in grades 9-12, seriously thought of attempting suicide. According to the department's survey, 3% of Idaho students actually attempted suicide. Suicide was the leading cause of deaths among Idaho children ages 10 to 19 in 2013, according to the department of education.