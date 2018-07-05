Magic Valley Schools Get Fruit and Veggie Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A number of Idaho schools have been awarded grants to provide their students fresh vegetables and fruits this coming school year. The State Department of Education says 121 schools, including several in the Magic Valley, will get funding for fresh vegetables and fruits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grants are handed out through a competitive application process with priority given to schools with students that qualify for free or reduced-cost meals. The fresh fruit and vegetables are provided throughout the day at different times than during the breakfast or lunch periods. Here is a list of southern Idaho schools who will get the USDA grant: