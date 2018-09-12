Magic Valley Upland Game Hunting Outlook

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Magic Valley upland game bird hunters may be disappointed in the region’s hunt forecast for this year.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, hot and dry weather earlier this year has made unfavorable conditions for upland bird nesting and brood rearing, causing “below-average of broods for all upland game species.”

Overall bird numbers are below average and slightly below what they were last year. Idaho’s upland game seasons have a mix of high and low points, according to a department news release that lists the outlook for all Idaho regions, with some regions faring better.

Columbian sharp-tailed grouse, California quail and forest grouse all are listed as having “stable” trends from 2017.