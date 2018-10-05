Magic Valley: Which Is Worse Black Licorice Or Candy Corn?

Can you please help us settle this debate around the office. It seems to be pretty even. Half the office hates black licorice more and the other half hates candy corn more. Which one are you sad to get in your Halloween candy?

I have always loved black licorice, even as a child. I also, have never liked candy corn. It tastes like sugar chalk. But, I know so many people who swear by it. Even Pizza Pie Cafe is making a candy corn pizza.

So which is WORSE?

You know, we only talk about the important stuff here.