TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Several students from the Magic and Wood River Valleys are among this year's Presidential Scholar candidates.

The Idaho State Department of Education said Monday that more than 50 Idaho high school seniors are candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

“Idaho can be proud that so many bright, accomplished young men and women made the cut to qualify for this elite scholarship program,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a prepared statement. “It represents hard work, commitment and excellence from our schools and teachers as well as our students.”

Two Magic Valley students and two Wood River Valley students are among the 50 on the candidate list. They are Kimberly resident Megan Boyce, Kimberly High School; Hailey resident Luke B. Dean, Wood River High School, Ketchum resident Joseph B. Hall, Community School; and Twin Falls resident Kayson T. Hansen, Twin Falls High School.

Candidates are selected for earning top scores on the SAT and ACT exams and also are evaluated for leadership and involvement in their schools and communities, according to information from the education department. All have been notified by email and will have until Feb. 26 to submit full applications for the honor.

The department said semifinalists will be announced on April 17, and two top students – one male and one female – from each state will be selected on May 7. The Presidential Scholars will travel to Washington, D.C., June 23-25, where they will meet the president and have an opportunity to interact with distinguished scholars from around the country during three days of ceremonies, activities and forums.