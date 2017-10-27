Man Accused of Leaving Child in Hot Car Facing New Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The Twin Falls man accused of killing a baby by leaving it in a car this summer is back in custody.

Twin Falls Police arrested and charged Richard Ross last Friday with domestic battery and attempted strangulation, misdemeanor and felony charges respectively.

According to court documents, a woman told police Ross strangled her after an argument Friday morning. She told police he wanted the keys to her car, but she wouldn't hand them over because she needed it to go to work.

That's when she said Ross tackled her to the ground and strangled her by putting his arm around her neck. The woman told police the chocking lasted about a minute and Ross had his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

At one point during the incident, she told police her 3-year-old son walked up to Ross and told him "don't hurt my mommy."

When Ross eventually released, the woman she took her son and went to the police department. In court documents, the police department noticed bruising on her neck, broken blood vessels in her eyes and petechiae on her face. Petechiae are small red or purple spots on the skin caused by broken capillary blood vessels.

The woman also told police Ross had tackled her to the ground and hit her the night before after an argument.

Police then found Ross and arrested him.