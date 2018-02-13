Man Accused of Stealing $4,000 Worth of Copper in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) Elmore county authorities have arrested a man accused of stealing and selling copper wire. The Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead says detectives arrested Austin Kessler and charged him with five counts of felony burglary with other charges pending. The sheriff says in late December last year, his deputies answered a call after several pounds of copper wire and tools were taken from a barn outside of Mountain Home. In late January this year another theft was reported at the same place. Sheriff Hollinshead says detectives arrested Kessler while he was trying to pawn some stolen items. They also charge Kessler with selling most of the stolen copper wire to a recycling business that totaled more than $4,000.