NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities arrested a Washington man Monday night after he allegedly threatened to pull the pin on a grenade at a bar in New Plymouth.

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office and a bomb squad from the Nampa Police Department responded a little before 9 p.m. to Double Diamond Bar, according to a news release, where Joseph Nelson, 36, of Zillah, Wash., threatened to set off a grenade. Authorities later found four inert grenades in Nelson’s RV parked at the bar.