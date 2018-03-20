Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Pull Grenade Pin at Idaho Bar
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities arrested a Washington man Monday night after he allegedly threatened to pull the pin on a grenade at a bar in New Plymouth.
The Payette County Sheriff’s Office and a bomb squad from the Nampa Police Department responded a little before 9 p.m. to Double Diamond Bar, according to a news release, where Joseph Nelson, 36, of Zillah, Wash., threatened to set off a grenade. Authorities later found four inert grenades in Nelson’s RV parked at the bar.
Nelson was arrested without incident, according to the news release, and booked into the Payette County Jail for disturbing the peace, malicious injury to property and aggravated assault.