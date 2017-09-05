Man Arrested in Connection to Mountain Home Murder

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) Investigators arrested a Mountain Home man suspected in the killing of a woman found in her car in late August. The Elmore County Sheriff's office says the county prosecuting attorney granted a warrant to arrest Scott Eugene Riggs on one count of first degree murder on Friday. Idaho State Police and the sheriff's office served the warrant and placed Riggs in custody without incident in connection to the death of Paula Knudson Ferbache, age 71, also of Mountain Home. She went missing on August 25, after leaving work at Wal-Mart. Ferbache was later found near her home just a few miles outside of Mountain Home in her car. The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and provided little details.