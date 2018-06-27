Man Calls Out “Twin Falls Slumlords” In Hilarious Way

Rental properties can be hard to find in Twin Falls, especially affordable ones that allow pets. One man took to the "Facebook Marketplace" to share his frustration with those rental companies.

Yes, that is a picture of cardboard boxes covered in a tarp with a hand written "For Rent" sign outside of it. It is listed as a 10 square foot home with one bedroom and one bathroom, pets allowed, for $1,000 per month.

Obviously this gentleman is trying to make a point, but just in case you missed it, he also explained it.

"Hey slumlords in Twin Falls! get a clue, your houses aren't worth 1/2 of what you charge. You should be paying people to rent your garbage! Yes I'm talking to YOU!"

Well then. I have personally never rented a home in Twin Falls, but I have heard stories of how frustrating it can be to find a good place. I guess he got his point across? If you want to see the full listing, click here.