Man Charged After Shots Fired Into Twin Falls Home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police arrested a man after they say he fired several shots towards a home early Monday morning. Maurice Sanchez, age 29, is facing a charge of unlawful discharge of a weapon at a house and concealment of evidence. In court documents police alleged Sanchez fired three rounds from a revolver at a home on the 200 block of Walnut St. At the time a Twin Falls Police officer was on a traffic stop and had heard multiple shots fired, which was recorded on a body camera. A citizen also reported the gun shots and a car that had been in the area. Police later stopped the vehicle near downtown matching the description with Sanchez allegedly driving. Police say the suspect allowed them to search the vehicle where they say they found an empty holster and one live round. A search of the area turned up a black revolver that had three fired rounds in it. Sanchez was then taken back to the police station for more questioning where he told police he had been going down a street and three people began to throw things at his car. Police say he told them he got out of his car and yelled at the people and claims he only fired one round. In charging documents police note one of the bullets went through a bedroom into a closet, no one was inside at the time. Police say the other two rounds were not found.