Man Jailed For Alleged Stabbing in Elko County

ELKO, Nevada, (KLIX)-An Elko County man is behind bars facing several felonies after allegedly stabbing two people Friday. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Rufus Polanco was arrested and charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery, two counts of coercion, battery with intent to commit mayhem, false imprisonment and a parole and probation hold.

Deputies had been called to a home on the Spring Valley Parkway near Elko for a domestic disturbance and were told by people inside everything was fine. A couple hours later deputies were told a man was being treated at the local emergency room for stab wounds. The victim told authorities he and a woman inside the house were allegedly stabbed by Polanco after he started drinking and using prescription medication.

The male victim was told to go into the bathroom when the deputies had checked on the place earlier. The two people were also not allowed to leave the house. Polanco was booked into the Elko County Jail with bail at $232,280.