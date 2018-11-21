Man Killed in Meridian Officer Involved Shooting Identified
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities have identified the man killed in Monday's police involved shooting. The Ada County Coroner's office has identified the man as Christopher Williams. On Monday, at around 3:30 p.m. an Idaho State Trooper on a motorcycle attempted to pull Williams over after a traffic violation on his motorcycle, according to the Critical Incident Task Force investigating the shooting. As the trooper approached motorcycle, Williams sped away down a dead-end street. When the trooper caught up with Williams a physical altercation began. Investigators say Williams tried to get the trooper's firearm. The ISP trooper fired several shots which hit Williams in the torso. The trooper attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the suspect did not survive. The task force is reviewing video footage from the trooper's body camera.