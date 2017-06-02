Man on Stolen Bicycle Allegedly Tried to Rob Mountain Home Walmart

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A customer of the Mountain Home Walmart allegedly tried to rob the place before he took off on a stolen bicycle Thursday. Mountain Home Police say Jsaon Granger is in jail on attempted armed robbery and burglary. Police say that around 11:30 a.m. they responded to store for threats made by a customer. Granger purchased a money gram, but then demanded money from the cash register while displaying a holster in his waistband. Police say Granger left on a bike taken from an area church. Police tracked Granger down by using video he had posted on social media of him traveling along Interstate 84. Idaho State Police later found and arrested him.