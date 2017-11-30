Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter Charges for Baby’s Death

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A western Idaho man has pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter for the death of a 5-month-old girl who was left in a hot car. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports 24-year-old Haven Robb Hackworth entered the plea on Tuesday after Caldwell police and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office arrested him in August. Authorities say Hackworth left his girlfriend's daughter in a car in May, and Kyrae Vineyard was found unresponsive and without a pulse. An autopsy indicated the death was caused by hyperthermia. Hyperthermia is when the body overheats as body temperatures rise much higher than the normal temperature. Hackworth is scheduled to be sentenced in March.