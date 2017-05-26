Man Serving Time on Terrorism Charges out of Idaho Charged with Attempted Murder

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A man who once lived in Idaho and was convicted of supporting terrorist activities has now been charged for trying to murder a prison warden. The U.S. Attorney's office in California says Fazliddin Kurbanov, 34, was charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a prison guard in 2016 with a knife he made. Kurbanov is serving a 25-year sentenced for supporting a foreign terrorist organization and possessing an unregistered destructive device.